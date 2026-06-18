Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,927,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 20,139 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 14.5% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Tesla worth $5,364,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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