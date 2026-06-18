Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Decreased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.3% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Tesla were worth $170,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,888,000. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 81,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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