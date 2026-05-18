Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Ducommun accounts for about 2.2% of Teton Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ducommun worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,796 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $144.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.06. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,683. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,568.24. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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