Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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