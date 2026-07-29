Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Purchased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,391 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.3%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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