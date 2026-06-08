Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,060,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,402,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,304 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $100,939,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teva reported new real-world survey data showing AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR improved quality-of-life measures for Huntington’s disease chorea patients and reduced caregiver strain, supporting the outlook for one of its key branded medicines. Article Title

Teva reported new real-world survey data showing AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR improved quality-of-life measures for Huntington’s disease chorea patients and reduced caregiver strain, supporting the outlook for one of its key branded medicines. Positive Sentiment: Teva expanded its European biosimilars business with the launch of AHZANTIVE, strengthening its growth strategy and broadening its presence in ophthalmology. Article Title

Teva expanded its European biosimilars business with the launch of AHZANTIVE, strengthening its growth strategy and broadening its presence in ophthalmology. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted Teva as a generic-drug stock to watch as biosimilars, complex generics and specialty drugs become increasingly important growth drivers. Article Title

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TEVA opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 421,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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