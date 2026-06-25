Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,518 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 245,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,060,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,304 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,426,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,793,000 after buying an additional 5,370,253 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares in the company, valued at $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,472.24. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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