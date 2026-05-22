Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stock Position Decreased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,851 shares of the company's stock after selling 311,115 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,823.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,280,269 shares of company stock worth $42,755,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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