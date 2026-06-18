Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Boosted by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,410 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,628,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after buying an additional 2,474,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,129,283,000 after buying an additional 2,250,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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