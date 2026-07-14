Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Cut by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $279.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1%

TXN opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $301.82 and its 200-day moving average is $240.59. The company has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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