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Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Alta Capital Management increased its Texas Instruments position by 23% in the fourth quarter, while other major institutions also boosted holdings; roughly 84.99% of TXN shares are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Texas Instruments reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.68 topping estimates and revenue up 18.6% year over year, and it also issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $1.77 to $2.05.
  • Analysts remain mixed overall: several firms raised price targets, but the stock’s consensus rating is still Hold with a consensus target price of $260.38, below the recent trading price near $300.
  • Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments.

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,678,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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