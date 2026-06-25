Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4%

TXN opened at $303.11 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.62. The company has a market cap of $275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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