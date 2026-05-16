Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,318 shares of company stock worth $87,212,814. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $302.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $310.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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