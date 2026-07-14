Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1%

TXN stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $301.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.59. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $279.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here