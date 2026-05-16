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Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Texas Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its Texas Instruments stake by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,904 shares and ending with 69,943 shares worth about $12.1 million.
  • Texas Instruments has seen generally upbeat analyst sentiment, with several firms raising price targets on signs of an industrial recovery and strong data center/AI demand; however, the consensus rating remains Hold.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS estimates and posting 18.6% year-over-year revenue growth, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share for a 1.9% yield.
  • Interested in Texas Instruments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $302.73 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $310.29. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 310,318 shares of company stock worth $87,212,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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