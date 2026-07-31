Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,906 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after buying an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after buying an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after buying an additional 1,938,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $278.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $254.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $312.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,032,124. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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