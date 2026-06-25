Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Raised by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $270.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $303.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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