Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Increased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $310.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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