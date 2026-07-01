Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Reduced by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,795 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.4%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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