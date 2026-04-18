Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 226.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $639.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.7%

TPL stock opened at $423.45 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $269.23 and a 12-month high of $547.20. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.31% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Texas Pacific Land's payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,899. This trade represents a 42.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $510.45 per share, for a total transaction of $456,852.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,024.45. This represents a 44.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

Further Reading

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