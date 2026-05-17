Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 75.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 77.8% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total transaction of $808,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,899. This represents a 42.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $510.45 per share, for a total transaction of $456,852.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,024.45. This trade represents a 44.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $639.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $385.55 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $460.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.02. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $269.23 and a 52-week high of $547.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 60.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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