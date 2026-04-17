Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,224 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,840. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $291,703.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $159.95 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Texas Roadhouse's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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