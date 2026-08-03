Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,125 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $483,252.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,331.05. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean G. Renfroe sold 426 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.53, for a total transaction of $82,017.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,575.80. This represents a 33.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,864. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $205.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.82 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

See Also

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