TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 129.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 612,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. TG Therapeutics Analyst Estimate Changes

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.05, well below consensus estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41 and down from $0.17 a year earlier. Manufacturing investments and other costs reduced near-term profitability, prompting investors to focus on the earnings miss despite strong sales growth. TGTX Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Rise Year Over Year, 2026 View Raised

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 73.23%. The firm had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

See Also

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