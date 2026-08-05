TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 612,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of TG Therapeutics worth $36,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company's stock.

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TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.77 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 73.23%. TG Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about TG Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. TG Therapeutics Analyst Estimate Changes

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.05, well below consensus estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41 and down from $0.17 a year earlier. Manufacturing investments and other costs reduced near-term profitability, prompting investors to focus on the earnings miss despite strong sales growth. TGTX Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Rise Year Over Year, 2026 View Raised

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.67.

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TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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