The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.33.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $221.58 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.19. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $227.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.43 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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