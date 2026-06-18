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The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its Boeing stake by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, adding more than 1.17 million shares and bringing its holdings to 3.91 million shares valued at about $840 million.
  • Other institutional investors also boosted or initiated positions, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 64.82% of Boeing’s stock, indicating continued strong institutional interest.
  • Boeing’s recent operating and sentiment backdrop is mixed-to-positive: it beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, analysts still rate the stock a Moderate Buy, and defense contracts are being cited as a potential growth driver, though the B-52 crash investigation remains a possible overhang.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Boeing worth $840,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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