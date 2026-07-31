The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 36,631 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.98. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing’s delivery pace is accelerating, a key driver of future revenue and cash generation. Higher 737 and 787 output, combined with a record $715 billion backlog, supports the bullish view that production improvements could translate into substantially stronger free cash flow. Boeing delivery pace and free cash flow

Boeing’s delivery pace is accelerating, a key driver of future revenue and cash generation. Higher 737 and 787 output, combined with a record $715 billion backlog, supports the bullish view that production improvements could translate into substantially stronger free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Certification progress and restored FAA self-certification authority for the 737 MAX and 787 represent important operational milestones that could help Boeing increase output and reduce delivery bottlenecks. BA Q2 earnings call highlights

Certification progress and restored FAA self-certification authority for the 737 MAX and 787 represent important operational milestones that could help Boeing increase output and reduce delivery bottlenecks. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive: JPMorgan raised its Boeing price target to $290 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while RBC retained an “outperform” rating with a $265 target. Boeing analyst price targets

Analyst sentiment remains supportive: JPMorgan raised its Boeing price target to $290 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while RBC retained an “outperform” rating with a $265 target. Neutral Sentiment: National Airlines’ delivery of a third Boeing 777-200 freighter highlights continued customer demand for Boeing aircraft, although the announcement has limited direct near-term financial impact. National Airlines Boeing 777 freighter delivery

National Airlines’ delivery of a third Boeing 777-200 freighter highlights continued customer demand for Boeing aircraft, although the announcement has limited direct near-term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Boeing still reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly because of rising Air Force One program costs, underscoring continuing execution problems in its defense business. Boeing second-quarter loss

Boeing still reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly because of rising Air Force One program costs, underscoring continuing execution problems in its defense business. Negative Sentiment: The FAA flagged a quality issue affecting seats on hundreds of 737 MAX jets, creating potential inspection, repair and reputational risks. Boeing also faces a longer-term competitive threat from JetZero’s government-backed blended-wing aircraft program. FAA Boeing MAX seat quality issue

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.42.

View Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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