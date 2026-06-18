The Boeing Company $BA Stock Position Raised by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Archon Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Archon Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here