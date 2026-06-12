The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,002 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

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