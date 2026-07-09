The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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