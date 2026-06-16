The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

SCHW opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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