The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stake Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 60,359 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $97,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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