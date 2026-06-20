The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 630,389 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Charles Schwab worth $395,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the S&P 500 closes above or below a target level, in partnership with Cboe Global Markets . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Article Title

Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the closes above or below a target level, in partnership with . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Positive Sentiment: The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Article Title

The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Article Title

Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Article Title

Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Schwab tightened margin requirements and warned of possible margin calls tied to tax-bet activity, which could signal more caution around certain client strategies and raise concerns about trading risk management. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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