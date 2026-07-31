The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574,468 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.99% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $184,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 267.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $166.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial set a $95.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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