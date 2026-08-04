The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Holdings Increased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,333 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE EL opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.95.

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Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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