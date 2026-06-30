The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,478 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,079 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.27% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $69,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.5%

EL opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.90.

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About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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