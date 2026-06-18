The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Stake Lifted by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 5.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 2.17% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $820,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,875 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,094,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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