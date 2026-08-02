The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 299,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $54,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 180.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company's stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 182,104 shares of the company's stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3%

EL stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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