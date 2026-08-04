The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Cacti Asset Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,696 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 10.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $208,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after buying an additional 2,448,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $2,024,921,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,460,875,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,062.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $1,027.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,053.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $705.55 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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