The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's 6th Largest Position

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.4% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $979.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $919.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $630.01 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The company has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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