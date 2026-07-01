The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 492 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors.

Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions.

Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Article Title

The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly.

Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish.

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today.

Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today. Negative Sentiment: Another report framed Goldman Sachs and peers as stocks to sell after fresh highs, reinforcing concerns that the recent rally may be running out of room.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8%

GS stock opened at $1,012.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,000.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $930.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $974.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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