The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,820 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $72,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,055.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,014.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $986.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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