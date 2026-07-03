The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,765 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $65,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dbs Bank upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,004.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $691.30 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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