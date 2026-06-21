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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
The Goldman Sachs Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its Goldman Sachs stake by 18.5% in the first quarter, selling 4,608 shares and ending with 20,270 shares valued at about $17.1 million.
  • Goldman insiders also sold stock, including CFO Denis P. Coleman and CAO Sheara J. Fredman, with insiders selling 33,681 shares worth roughly $31.7 million over the last 90 days.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $17.55 topping estimates and revenue rising 14.4% year over year; Goldman also declared a $4.50 quarterly dividend payable June 29.
  • Interested in The Goldman Sachs Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,270 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $979.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $919.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.01 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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