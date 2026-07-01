The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,295 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after buying an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,012.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,000.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $930.53. The company has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors.

Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions.

Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Article Title

The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly.

Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish.

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today.

Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today. Negative Sentiment: Another report framed Goldman Sachs and peers as stocks to sell after fresh highs, reinforcing concerns that the recent rally may be running out of room.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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