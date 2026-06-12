The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,663 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,189,293,000 after acquiring an additional 392,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.78. The company has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.59 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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