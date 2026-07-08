The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lmcg Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,041.95 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $691.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,010.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $935.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,150 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,150 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS also lifted its target on GS to $1,120, suggesting analysts still see room for the stock to appreciate.

UBS also lifted its target on GS to $1,120, suggesting analysts still see room for the stock to appreciate. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews pointed to growth in Goldman Sachs’ upcoming results , with analysts expecting the firm to benefit from stronger trading activity and dealmaking across Wall Street.

Multiple earnings previews pointed to , with analysts expecting the firm to benefit from stronger trading activity and dealmaking across Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that a surge in trading activity, helped by the SpaceX IPO, could lift second-quarter earnings at major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs.

Reuters reported that a surge in trading activity, helped by the SpaceX IPO, could lift second-quarter earnings at major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ own strategists said the market’s “HALO trade” is entering a tougher phase where earnings performance matters more, which may be prompting a more cautious tone across equities.

Goldman Sachs’ own strategists said the market’s “HALO trade” is entering a tougher phase where earnings performance matters more, which may be prompting a more cautious tone across equities. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research on other assets and companies, including bullish calls on Nvidia and Meta and a bearish take on gold; these reinforce the firm’s market influence but do not directly change GS fundamentals.

Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research on other assets and companies, including bullish calls on Nvidia and Meta and a bearish take on gold; these reinforce the firm’s market influence but do not directly change GS fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: GS has been cited in headlines about rising leverage in the market and hedge funds trimming riskier exposures, which can contribute to a more cautious trading backdrop for financial stocks.

GS has been cited in headlines about rising leverage in the market and hedge funds trimming riskier exposures, which can contribute to a more cautious trading backdrop for financial stocks. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note said Goldman Sachs dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, indicating near-term selling pressure and weaker relative performance.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $986.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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