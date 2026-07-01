The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors.

Goldman Sachs continues to generate bullish market commentary, including forecasts that gold could rise to $4,900 and that AI-driven earnings growth could lift the S&P 500, reinforcing the firm’s influence and visibility with investors. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions.

Goldman’s research team highlighted several AI software names and reiterated a constructive outlook for earnings season, signaling confidence in sector opportunities and market conditions. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Article Title

The company recently raised its dividend and continues to benefit from a rebound in investment banking fees, which points to improving capital-return and operating trends. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly.

Goldman Sachs was reclassified in major Russell indexes, moving out of some growth benchmarks and into value/defensive categories, which could affect passive fund flows but does not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish.

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Goldman Sachs, suggesting valuation support remains, though ratings were mostly still neutral rather than outright bullish. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today.

Oppenheimer turned cautious on major U.S. banks and suggested investors take profits after the sector’s strong run, a headline that may be pressuring Goldman Sachs shares today. Negative Sentiment: Another report framed Goldman Sachs and peers as stocks to sell after fresh highs, reinforcing concerns that the recent rally may be running out of room.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,012.17 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,000.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $930.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.79 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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