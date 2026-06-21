The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 603 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.01 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $979.32 and a 200-day moving average of $919.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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